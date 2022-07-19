New electric charging points installed ahead of Games

There will be nearly 100 charging points across the city

Around 98 points operating at up to 22KW have been unveiled at Bullring & Grand Central ahead of the Games and are located in the Centre, Moor Street and Edgbaston Street car parks.

Many of the Games’ vehicles will be electric, and will be given exclusive access to 52 of the Bullring’s new charging points for the duration of the Games.

This deal comes after Bullring was announced as an official provider for Birmingham 2022 last month, and also follows the opening of the first official merchandise store on the Bullring estate earlier this year.

With Birmingham already on its journey towards cleaner air, the EV charging points will support Birmingham City Council’s drive to encourage more sustainable transport into the city centre.

Toby Tait, Director of Asset Management, Hammerson said: “We’re thrilled to be strengthening our partnership with Birmingham 2022, ensuring that their electric vehicles will be charged throughout the Games.

"Across our portfolio, we are dedicated to creating vibrant, continually evolving spaces where people and brands want to be.

"As EV ownership rises, drivers’ decisions on where to shop, dine and socialise will be more influenced by destinations, like Bullring, which offer charging points.

"As well as supporting more sustainable modes of transport amongst centre visitors, the roll out of EV charging points will help deliver a valuable boost for our tenant brands, who will be well placed to serve this demographic of customers in-store as their electric vehicles charge up.”