Two women trade blows and roll on floor in vicious Primark brawl

A screenshot of the video shared online

The pair were seen trading blows before rolling around on the floor after one tackled the other to the ground of the store in Birmingham city centre.

Footage of the incident, believed to initially been shared on Snapchat, garnished significant attention online.

In the video, a woman wearing black can be seen pinning down another woman while repeating: "Let go and I'll get off you".

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We are aware of a video circulating on social media of a fight in Primark in Birmingham city centre on Friday.

"The incident was dealt with by store management and store security.

"While we haven’t received any formal reports, officers are looking into this and we ask anyone with any more information to please contact us via Live Chat."

A Primark spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident that took place between two customers in our store on Friday.