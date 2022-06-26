Man rushed to hospital with 'life-threatening injuries' after house explosion

The house in Dulwich Road in the Kingstanding area was destroyed and three others were badly damaged after the explosion at about 8.30pm on Sunday. West Midlands Fire service said it is believed it was a gas explosion.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and one man was helped from the house with very serious injuries. He was assessed and treated before being rushed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Ambulance service staff said his condition was "life-threatening". Four other men received minor injuries.

The aftermath of the explosion. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Four further men have been assessed by ambulance crews for minor conditions but have been discharged at the scene.

“Members of the Hazardous Area Response Team continue to work with specialist firefighters at the scene.”

Huge flames were seen coming out of the remains of the house after the explosion as parts of the home fell into the fire and police urged residents watching on to get back.

The road has been cordoned off by the authorities as investigations continue.

A large number of officers remain in the area this evening. They are working closely with @officalwmas @WestMidsFire & @BhamCityCouncil. All will remain there for as long as needed. Our officers were the first on the scene. They were real heroes. — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) June 26, 2022