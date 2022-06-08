Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard helps raise money for Acorns Children's Hospice and foundation

Acorns ambassador Moin Younis meets Sugar Ray Leonard

The American, who dominated the sport throughout the 1980s, was guest of honour at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Tuesday at a fundraiser.

It was part of the Sugar Ray Leonard Roadshow Dinners, with the event featuring a three-course meal and charity auction – before the boxer delighted guests with his stories.

It was organised to raise funds for the much-loved Acorns Children's Hospice, which has a branch in Walsall, and for the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation.

Noel Cramer, Acorns director of supporter engagement, said: "This was a fantastic event and to hear from one of sport’s biggest names was such a treat. Sugar Ray was a fascinating, engaging presence and the whole room was completely captivated by his story."

The event, which is currently on tour across the UK and Ireland, was organised by the Sporting Club, a company which specialises in exclusive events featuring some of the biggest names in sport.