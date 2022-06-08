Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard helps raise money for Acorns Children's Hospice and foundation

By Thomas ParkesBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard has appeared at an event in the West Midlands to help raise money for his foundation and Acorns Children's Hospice.

Acorns ambassador Moin Younis meets Sugar Ray Leonard
Acorns ambassador Moin Younis meets Sugar Ray Leonard

The American, who dominated the sport throughout the 1980s, was guest of honour at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Tuesday at a fundraiser.

It was part of the Sugar Ray Leonard Roadshow Dinners, with the event featuring a three-course meal and charity auction – before the boxer delighted guests with his stories.

It was organised to raise funds for the much-loved Acorns Children's Hospice, which has a branch in Walsall, and for the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation.

Noel Cramer, Acorns director of supporter engagement, said: "This was a fantastic event and to hear from one of sport’s biggest names was such a treat. Sugar Ray was a fascinating, engaging presence and the whole room was completely captivated by his story."

The event, which is currently on tour across the UK and Ireland, was organised by the Sporting Club, a company which specialises in exclusive events featuring some of the biggest names in sport.

Mr Cramer added: “We’re grateful to the Sporting Club for putting on such a show and for all the guests who attended. The money raised for Acorns will go directly to our vital care, and as a charity that relies on donations, events like this make a real difference to local children and families.”

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Walsall
Boxing
Sport
Entertainment
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News