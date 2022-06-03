Former sergeant now helping at police museum in the West Midlands

Phil Tucker

Former sergeant Phil Tucker was based at Birmingham's Steelhouse Lane site – which once housed original Peaky Blinders members – in the 1970s and 80s.

And after retiring more than two decades ago, he was keen to get back involved upon hearing plans to turn the block into the West Midlands Police Museum.

The 77-year-old now gives up his time to take visitors around the museum and recall what it was like to work at the lock-up, which housed more than a million prisoners before closing in 2016. And he even gets the regular reminder of his past – as the photograph of him working there is on display for all to see.

He said: "As soon as I heard about the plans to create a museum I knew I just had to be part of it. Having worked at the lock-up it's incredible to see the place now.

"There is so much history attached to Steelhouse Lane and it's a privilege to be involved in helping people learn about policing now and in years gone by.

"It's a bit strange keep seeing a picture of myself as an officer here all those decades ago. But I enjoyed my time with the force so it brings back some good memories too."

The old lock-up, dating back to 1891, opened as a museum in April after a two-year transformation project. There are cells dedicated to the Peaky Blinders, the Victorian era and the Second World War, plus a Tardis-like police box, life-size police horse, and police motorbikes.