Jubilant volunteers across West Midlands celebrate royal honour

This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE, with 17 organisations across the West Midlands recognised this year.

There are three organisations from Wolverhampton, three from Sandwell, two from Dudley, six from Birmingham, two from Coventry and one from Solihull.

In Wolverhampton, The Way Youth Zone Mentoring Programme has been recognised for providing vital support for children living in a deprived area for mentoring on an individual basis to build self-esteem, confidence, skills and keep motivated.

Steven Walker, mentoring coordinator, said: “It means so much to have the essential work our volunteers have done, and are continuing to do, recognised with this prestigious award.

“We are so proud of our mentors who selflessly support their young people to reach their goals and navigate difficult times.

"This award celebrates the progress both mentors and mentees have made and long may that continue."

Volunteers of Let us Play have also been selected for a QAVS for providing therapeutic and sports activities for children with special needs and disabilities.

Carity manager, Kim Hatton, who has been with Let Us Play since 2007, said: "Being awarded The Queens Award For Voluntary Service is a real privilege and everybody involved with Let Us Play is totally delighted.

"An organisation such as ours has to be a team effort and there are many individuals who come together to make us the success that we are.

"Every single individual is committed to the work and ethos of the charity and the children and young people we support.

"I want to issue a special thank you to all the charitable trusts and individuals who give us funding and those individuals who freely give their time, we couldn’t do it without you.

"During the pandemic, the staff and volunteers had to rethink, adapt and change plans at the last minute to stay in line with the appropriate safeguarding.

"We are really proud of Let Us Play’s response knowing that we had to continue to support the families we work with.

"Our members needed our help to understand why their world had become so much smaller and confusing, so we supported everyone with calls, activity packs and Zoom quizzes."

And finally in Wolverhampton, the Staffordshire Regiment Association Wolverhampton Branch was recognised for assisting current and former members of the Staffordshire Regiment with adjusting to civilian life with mental health, financial and practical support.

Meanwhile in Dudley, volunteers at Hawbush Community Gardens have received the award for transforming derelict wasteland to create allotments, an orchard, pond, garden and woodland for the local community in a deprived area, as has the Halesowen/Dudley Yemeni Community Association for representing and meeting the particular needs of Yemeni, Arabic speaking communities.

Celebrating in Sandwell is Special Olympics Sandwell that hosts sporting events and classes for children and adults with intellectual and learning disabilities and are involved in the Motor Activities Training Programme (MATP), now used nationally.

Norma Hyde, the chair of Special Olympics Sandwell, on behalf of the committee, said: "I am absolutely delighted that our group’s work has been recognised with this great honour.

"We started in 1983 and I would like to thank all our volunteers, both past and present, for their hard work throughout almost 40 years.

"Our wonderful volunteers are very dedicated throughout the year, supporting our amazing athletes in their numerous sports."

Also raising a cheer are The Medical English Group, supporting immigrants, refugee and asylum-seeking health professionals, trained abroad, who are seeking employment in the NHS and the Sikh Helpline with volunteers providing a free 24-hour phone and email service giving advice,guidance and emotional support to people from any background.

The Shirley Sea Cadets have been awarded for offering activities to help young people gain new experiences, skills and qualifications.

The Lord-Lieutenant for the West Midlands, John Crabtree OBE said: "These seventeen organisations are all run by volunteers that are dedicated in their support and generous in giving their time to make the communities they serve a much more enriched place to be.

"It is volunteers, that make our region such a great place to live and let’s celebrate their incredible recognition, which is fitting for the Platinum Jubilee year."

The six groups from Birmingham include the Eloquent Praise & Empowerment Dance Company and the Purbanat Community Interest Company.

Other Birmingham recipients were Home from Hospital Care, Young at Heart Children’s Charity, Let’s Feed Brum, and The Buddy Bag Foundation.

Over in Coventry the Friends of Longford Park have been recognised along with Earlsdon Carnegie Community Library.

Across the UK, 244 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups are receiving the prestigious award this year.

Representatives from the West Midlands will receive the award crystal and certificate from the Lord-Lieutenant at a special celebration event at the Birmingham Hippodrome in October.