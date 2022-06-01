Notification Settings

Key holders invited to create soundtrack for store

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished:

One of the locations participating in a Birmingham Festival exhibition is leaving the choice of music it plays up to the public.

Key holders will be able to create the soundtrack to Selfridges in Birmingham
Selfridges is one of 21 locations which is ready to welcome people with Keys to the City, a special exhibition running until August 7 allowing people to award a key to anyone they want and allow them to explore private and intriguing places and spaces.

The store in the Bull Ring shopping centre is inviting key holders to select the soundtrack that plays in the store.

The activation, which can be found in a secret location in Selfridges Birmingham which is only accessible to those who have been presented with a key, can be found using the passport guide.

Access will allow key holders to choose a song from a curated playlist of Birmingham music legends and iconic artists that will play over the speakers in the Selfridges Birmingham store.

Sam Watson General Manager at Selfridges Birmingham said: "We’re thrilled to be welcoming 15,000 visitors to Selfridges Birmingham as part of the Key to the City project this summer.

"With music and culture central to the city of Birmingham, we can’t wait to give people the opportunity to take over our store speakers and celebrate the vibrancy of the city through music."

The free Key Exchange Ceremony site, located beneath the departure boards at New Street Station, will be open from 11am to 7pm until June 5 inclusive and thereafter from 11am to 7pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until July 10.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

