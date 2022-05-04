Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

NHS worker scoops £53,000 car and £20,000 cash

By Nathan RoweBirminghamPublished:

An NHS worker from the West Midlands was left speechless when his £2 competition ticket won him a top-of-the-range £53,000 Audi RS3 plus £20,000 in cash.

Christian Williams, left, presents Lutalo Gilkes with his new car
Christian Williams, left, presents Lutalo Gilkes with his new car

Lutalo Gilkes, 30, works as a patient access specialist at The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Northfield, Birmingham.

He was at home in Birmingham city centre when BOTB presenter Christian Williams turned up to give him the good news.

Knowing who Christian was straight away, Lutalo said: "Have I actually won the dream car?"

Arsenal fan Lutalo explained he was a long-time Audi lover and used to drive an A3.

Champagne time for Lutalo

"I thought the RS model was out of reach for me, until now," he said.

"It’s my actual dream car and I’ve been playing the BOTB competition for years to try and win it."

He added: "I don’t actually have a car at the moment and have been saving up for one - what perfect timing.

"This is the best day ever, what more could I ask for?"

Lutalo said he’d spend the money on his upcoming holiday to Greece as well as to treat his girlfriend, Katie.

BOTB hands over the keys to two cars each week as well as a lifestyle prize and has given away more than £47 million worth of cars so far.

The company uses former professional footballers to judge the competition independently, alongside current and former referees.

BOTB’s Christian, who surprises winners every week, was thrilled to give Lutalo the good news:

"The Audi RS3 paired with the £20,000 cash makes for a fantastic win and I’m super excited for Lutalo to get behind the wheel of his new car. "Massive congratulations again Lutalo."

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Health
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News