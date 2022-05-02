Commonwealth Games banners approved with one so big it will be 'visible from space'

One of the banners.

The banners will read: “Welcome to Birmingham, proud host city of the 2022 Commonwealth Games” and will also feature a giant B as part of the ‘Be Bold, Be Birmingham’ slogan behind the Games.

The largest advertisement is 14m high and 235m wide, stretching the full width of the Ringway Centre complex. Councillors were quick to point out that it will, apparently, be visible from space.

Councillor Martin Straker Welds said: “I can’t help but feel that such an advertisement is justified. Yes, you will be able to see it from outer space. Yes. you’ll be able to see it at night, but it will actually echo the theme of the games. Be Bold, Be Birmingham.”

CGI of one of the banners

Others praised the message behind the advertising campaign.

Councillor Stanford said: “I agree with Councillor Straker Welds in part. The Be Bold, Be Birmingham message behind the Commonwealth Games is absolutely on point and I think that’s the message that we should be celebrating.

“The creativity, the sporting prowess, the history, the culture of Birmingham, and I’ve got no reason whatsoever to refuse this application so I will be voting in favour.”

The date for the planned advertisements will be May 31. They will colour the Ringway Centre a powerful purple for one whole year, although some councillors expressed concerns about their durability.

Councillor Moore said: “The CGI makes it look so good. It should be permanent. It’s a far better improvement on what the building currently looks like, but I suspect the weather of Birmingham will probably take its toll.

“So I do hope it will be maintained so it does look as good as the CGI suggests, because it wouldn’t reflect well on the city if it was a mess.”

The Ringway is a very prominent building on a key route that will be used consistently throughout the Commonwealth Games.

The advertisements will be made from a Mesh PVC stretched over a stainless-steel wire system fixed to the building.