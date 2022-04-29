West Midlands armed forces host celebration of jubilee events to come

Military Bands from the Royal Marines, the British Army and the Royal Air Force provided a musical backdrop at Birmingham University

The Armed Forces in the West Midlands held the event at Birmingham University on Thursday, with military bands from the Royal Marines, the British Army and the Royal Air Force providing a musical backdrop.

The bands took those in attendance through the journey the United Kingdom’s Armed Forces have undertaken during The Queen’s 70 years reign, as well as looking forward to the future for all three services.

The bands were part of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Regular units, reservists and cadets from across the West Midlands all contributed to the evening by showcasing their areas of expertise and military capability, with a series of stalls around the central university green.

The Massed Bands led by The RAF Regiment Band, alongside the Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth and the Army Band from Tidworth, laid on a musical event for the assembled guests, before a reception in the university’s Great Hall.

A large group of service personnel and invited guests were in attendance

This was attended by senior representatives from the regional armed forces, local authorities and organisations across the West Midlands.

Taking the salute at the Platinum Jubilee celebration was Colonel George Marsh OBE, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of the West Midlands, alongside the Army’s regional Commander, Colonel Shove Gilby of 11 Signal Brigade & Headquarters West Midlands.

Colonel George Marsh OBE (Deputy Lord Lieutenant of West Midlands) and the Army’s regional Commander, Colonel Shove Gilby of 11 Signal Brigade & Headquarters West Midlands take the salute

Colonel Gilby said: "The Armed Forces take great pride in serving all the communities we represent.

"It is an honour to be able to share this evening's tattoo and beating retreat with our guests.

"We are keen to use events such as this to enhance our connection with our communities, especially informing the youth element and their gatekeepers about the wider opportunities that are on offer, whether soft life skills or the real qualifications that are easily transferable into civilian society.

"I would also like to thank the University of Birmingham for hosting us, as well as our friends at West Midland Reserve Forces and Cadets Association who have kindly contributed towards this evening.