King Kong could return to Birmingham

The King Kong statue, repainted white, has been in Edinburgh for part of the time since it left Birmingham

Developers want to place the 18ft fibreglass statue, created in 1972 by artist Nicholas Monro, as the centrepiece of the proposed Chung Ying Plaza development in Thorp Street

Cordia Blackswan has submitted plans for the scheme, which also involve a 50-storey apartment building on the former Chung Ying Garden restaurant site in the Southside district.

The tower, designed by Digbeth-based practice K4 Architects, is called Act One. It would feature 487 rented apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms..

How the statue would be placed. Image from K4 Architects.

Act One, next to the Hippodrome theatre and Birmingham Royal Ballet buildings, would also have a lounge for residents on the 48th floor, containing workspace, a library, cinema, games room and garden area.

A restaurant and bar is proposed for the 49th floor coupled with an observation deck, open to the public, taking the entire top floor.

New commercial units are planned for the ground floor. The existing 17 Thorp Street building will be retained and used as commercial space, while a bike hub, gym, spa and wellbeing area has been earmarked for the first and second floors.

The Act One tower. Image from K4 Architects.

If planning permission is given by the city council it is planned for construction work to start on site in summer 2023, with a proposed completion date of early 2027.

The intention is that Chung Ying Plaza will create a new destination to live, work and visit.

A maquette of the King King statue forms part of the collection at Wolverhampton Art Gallery.