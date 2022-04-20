Alice in Wonderland being performed in Birmingham's Botanical Gardens

This Is My Theatre holds open air production

This Is My Theatre’s brand-new adaptation of Lewis Carroll's madcap adventure is suitable for all ages and is accompanied by a live band led by composer Simon Stallard.

Sarah Slator, director of This Is My Theatre said: "We are very much looking forward to our summer programme this year. We have selected titles and created adaptations to be fun and vibrant to capture imaginations and engage audiences of all ages.

Following successful runs of The Secret Garden,, The Three Musketeers and many more we are really excited to be continuing our Summer tradition of magical, family-friendly theatre in historic places and atmospheric spaces.

"Always a firm favourite with company members and audiences, we have combined the most iconic moments and characters from Lewis Carroll's original story Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and it's sequel, Through The Looking Glass, to create this new adaptation that will remain faithful to the original text whilst suited to the beautiful venues we are due to visit.

"This will offer our younger and family audiences a magical telling and bring to life these well-known works of literature on one stage."

Alice in Wonderland is being performed at 6.30pm on Friday, May 27.