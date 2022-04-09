Notification Settings

Birmingham fires lead to evacuations and road closures

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamPublished:

Properties were evacuated and roads closed as two fires caused disruption in central Birmingham.

Firefighters attending the scene on Tennant Street. Credit: West Midlands Fire Service
A fire on Grantham Road at around 8pm on Friday led to evacuations and West Midlands Police closing the road.

A "severe fire incident" then closed Tennant Road, after a fire started in the bedroom of a property on the fourth floor.

West Midlands Fire Service received a call at 8.08pm to reports of a fire in a property on Tennant Road, and a male escaped the property before fire crews arrived.

Residents of neighbouring flats were evacuated and firefighters extinguished the fire using six pumps.

Fire crews have since visited the property to ensure the fire has not reignited and to check for "hot spots".

West Midlands Fire Service said: "A multi-agency response has taken place to a severe fire incident on Tennant Street, Birmingham.

"Collaborative working has meant this incident has been brought under control safely and effectively. Investigations are ongoing."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

