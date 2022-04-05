Sporting heroes to be celebrated as part of exhibition

Jaskirt Boora with portraits from People, Place and Sport

"People, Place and Sport" by award-winning artist, Jaskirt Boora, in collaboration with community arts organisation Multistory, will shine a light on twenty-five individuals and hubs where grassroots sport take place.

People, Place and Sport is a collection of photographic portraits and recorded conversations with individuals who take part in everyday sports across the West Midlands.

From April 4 to August 31, the portraits will be on display in eight leisure centres and outdoor spaces across the West Midlands region including Haden Hill Leisure Centre, Hadley Stadium, Wednesbury Leisure Centre and West Bromwich Leisure Centre.

Coinciding with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games the full exhibition will also be outdoors at Sandwell Valley Park from July 4 to August 31.

Individuals featured in the exhibition include Arjan, an aspiring footballer at Sporting Khalsa in Willenhall, Abi, who plays netball for Grasshoppers Netball Club in Rowley Regis and Conor and Alan at the Squash and Lawn Tennis Club in Wolverhampton.

Accompanying their portraits are recorded conversations about what sport and the Commonwealth means to each of them.

Artist Jaskirt Boora said: "In People, Place and Sport I wanted to shine a light on the sporting hubs tucked away in our landscape, away from the large stadia, where grassroots sport takes place on a weekly basis.

"All the individuals I met are dedicated to their sport be it as a captain, coach or hobby.

"Collectively they are representative of the people of the region, and I can’t wait to share their portraits and stories."

Raidene Carter, Executive Producer for the Birmingham 2022 Festival said: "People, Place and Sport is an exciting and timely exhibition that celebrates twenty-five fabulous individuals from everyday sporting communities right across Birmingham and Sandwell.

"As the region gets ready for the Commonwealth Games, we hope that Jaskirt’s portraits will bring inspiration and enjoyment to both sports and arts fans alike."

Emma Chetcuti, Director of Multistory, said: "Jaskirt’s photographic stories are relevant and relatable and are being exhibited back in the communities where the portraits have been made to acknowledge and celebrate the everyday sporting communities across Sandwell and Birmingham."

People, Place and Sport is at multiple locations from April 4 to August 31.