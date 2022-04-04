Jack Grealish set to enter the house of Gucci with seven-figure deal

England's Jack Grealish during Euro 2020

After becoming the most expensive British football player of all time in the summer, the England star is now set to become Gucci's first official brand ambassador from the world of football according to reports.

Grealish moved from his boyhood club Aston Villa to Premier League champions Manchester City last summer for £100 million.

Earlier that summer Grealish was part of the England team to reach the European Championship final. Despite largely being left on the bench and England's loss to Italy in the final, the tournament saw 26-year-old Grealish's profile rocket across the country.

Since making his move, the ex-Aston Villa captain is now challenging for a Premier League title with his new club, as well as the FA Cup and Champions League trophy.

The most expensive British footballer in history following Jack Grealish's move from Aston Villa to Manchester City

The rise to stardom has led to an host of new sponsorship opportunities, and Grealish is now following in the footsteps of England icon David Beckham by entering the world of fashion.

According to The Athletic, Birmingham-born Grealish is set to sign a deal to be worth seven figures with Gucci, including him in a pool of A-list celebrities who endorse the brand.

It is not Grealish's first dealings with the fashion world but will be by far the highest profile.