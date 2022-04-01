Delegates gain vital views of Commonwealth Games venues

The delegates pose in front of the Games Countdown timer outside Birmingham Library as part of their visit

More than 90 delegates representing 58 Commonwealth nations and territories have visited the West Midlands as part of their preparations for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The delegates, who represent nations and territories from all six regions of the Commonwealth, were able to tour venues, visit villages and meet with key members of staff from Birmingham 2022 and the Commonwealth Games Federation, to discuss important topics such as sport, village accommodation, accreditation, ceremonies and transport.

Included in the four-day visit were tours of the brand new Sandwell Aquatics Centre which will host swimming, Para swimming and diving at the Games, and the newly transformed Alexander Stadium, which will host the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as the athletics and Para athletics events.

The delegates were also taken to three campus villages for the Games at the University of Warwick, the NEC and the University of Birmingham.

The latter two sites are also locations for competition venues and training venues, so are key hubs for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Scott Stevenson, director of sport for Commonwealth Games Canada, said: "I’m very impressed with the facilities for the Games.

"The Sandwell Aquatics Centre will serve the teams really well and it is an exciting venue.

"It has everything we need for warm-up facilities for both swimming and diving and the dry dive facilities are excellent and not something that everyone thinks of."

Lovie Santana, Chef de Mission for the Trinidad and Tobago team, said: "Birmingham is a beautiful city and I think one of the things that stood out for me, coming from the Caribbean and coming from a friendly country, is that I feel that same energy here.

"Based on what we have seen over the last few days, I think there is a lot of excitement for the Games.

"We are in the final stages of preparation and going through our qualification phases and we are looking forward to being here for the Games."

Commonwealth Games Federation CEO, Katie Sadleir, said: "It has been wonderful to have so many of our Commonwealth Games Associations in Birmingham this week.

"After such a difficult period that has prevented us from travelling and being together, the Open Days this week have made the 2022 Commonwealth Games feel that bit closer.