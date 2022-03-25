Tails waggling as thousands raised for Ukraine

Demelza was one of many dogs showing support for Ukraine during Crufts. Photo: Jason Skarratt/ Flick.digital

The Ukraine appeal, which was launched at Crufts by the Kennel Club, saw thousands of dog owners and lovers, competitors and visitors donate to the appeal over the four days of the event at the NEC in Birmingham.

Donations points were set up around the five halls, as well as an online fundraising drive, with the Kennel Club donating £50,000 to start the fundraising drive.

Patrick Oware, owner of Baxer, the Flat Coated Retriever who was crowned Best in Show 2022, also donated the £100 prize winnings to the appeal.

Over the four days of Crufts, competitors and visitors, both two and four-legged, donned yellow and blue, in solidarity with Ukraine, and many organisations, including clubs, groomers and traders from the event continue to pledge donations and set-up their own fundraisers to support the appeal.

Michael Levy, of the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Club which displayed at Crufts 2022, donated £15,250 to the fund, raised through a collaborative effort with partners, a direct club donation and through fundraising activity.

He said: "We cannot even imagine the heart-breaking situation that people and their animals are going through.

"We just want to do whatever we can to help those in need."

To ensure a swift response to the emergency, £100,000 of the appeal funds has been sent to the FCI’s (Federation Cynologique Internationale) Solidarity with Ukraine fund, with the appeal remaining open for anyone who wishes to donate.

This fund helps to provide vital medicines, food and transport for the tens of thousands of animals and owners in Ukraine, or those who have escaped to neighbouring countries, through the FCI’s network of Kennel Clubs on the ground.

Mark Beazley, Chief Executive of The Kennel Club, said: "As an organisation focussed on animal welfare, we wanted to do something practical to help those affected by this tragic conflict in Ukraine.

"We are incredibly moved by the generosity and empathy shown by the UK public in supporting this appeal at Crufts."

"Thank you to everyone who has donated and is supporting the appeal, and standing in solidarity with Ukraine."