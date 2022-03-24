Notification Settings

Firefighters rescue two men trapped after car hits railings

By Nathan RoweBirminghamPublished:

Two trapped men were rescued and taken to hospital after the car they were travelling in collided with railings in the early hours.

Dartmouth Circus. Image: Google.

When paramedics arrived at the scene on Thursday morning, they found the two men trapped inside the vehicle on the junction of Dartmouth Circus and the A38 in Birmingham.

The men were removed from the car with the help of the fire service and assessed at the scene.

They were both taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be serious.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "One ambulance, a High Dependency Patient Transport Service ambulance, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

"Crews arrived at the scene to find the vehicle through a barrier and two patients still trapped inside.

"With the assistance of fire colleagues, the occupants of the car were safely extricated and assessed by ambulance staff.

"We treated two men for injuries not believed to be serious and they were both conveyed to hospital for further treatment.

"A third person from the vehicle was assessed and discharged on scene."

