Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teenager and man arrested after shots fired in Birmingham

By Thomas ParkesBirminghamCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A 17-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after shots were fired at two teenagers in Birmingham.

Edwards Road, Erdington. Photo: West Midlands Police
Edwards Road, Erdington. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police launched an investigation after the incident in Edwards Road, Erdington, on Monday, February 28, which involved a 15-year-old and 18-year-old.

Neither teenager was injured but they were arrested and charged with carrying out an assault earlier that day.

Paul Orr, 37, of Ashmead Grove, Erdington, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

He was charged and appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court a day later, and was remanded to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on March 31.

A 17-year-old boy, who was arrested in Weymouth on Thursday night on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent, was transported back to the region for questioning.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with the offence and was remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man who was arrested at the same time as the boy on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released and will face no further action.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News