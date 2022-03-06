Teenager and man arrested after shots fired in Birmingham

Edwards Road, Erdington. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police launched an investigation after the incident in Edwards Road, Erdington, on Monday, February 28, which involved a 15-year-old and 18-year-old.

Neither teenager was injured but they were arrested and charged with carrying out an assault earlier that day.

Paul Orr, 37, of Ashmead Grove, Erdington, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

He was charged and appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court a day later, and was remanded to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on March 31.

A 17-year-old boy, who was arrested in Weymouth on Thursday night on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent, was transported back to the region for questioning.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with the offence and was remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court.