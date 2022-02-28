Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Driver killed in crash with van and lorry on M6

BirminghamPublished:

A man has died in a crash on the M6 involving a car, a van and a lorry.

The three vehicles were involved in a crash between Junctions 4 and 3a on the M6 soon after 7am on Monday.

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance Care Car attended and the driver of the car, a middle-aged man, received life support at the scene. He was taken to hospital in Coventry but was confirmed dead after arriving at A&£.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews found a car, a van and a lorry had been in collision. The driver of the car was the only person injured.

“The middle-aged man received advanced life support at the scene of the incident. He was then taken on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire; the critical care paramedic from the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car travelled with the crew.

“Unfortunately, the man was confirmed dead shortly after arrival at A&E.”

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News