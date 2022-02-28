Driver killed in crash with van and lorry on M6

The three vehicles were involved in a crash between Junctions 4 and 3a on the M6 soon after 7am on Monday.

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance Care Car attended and the driver of the car, a middle-aged man, received life support at the scene. He was taken to hospital in Coventry but was confirmed dead after arriving at A&£.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews found a car, a van and a lorry had been in collision. The driver of the car was the only person injured.

“The middle-aged man received advanced life support at the scene of the incident. He was then taken on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire; the critical care paramedic from the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car travelled with the crew.