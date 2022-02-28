Birmingham man jailed for almost 10 years over drugs and firearms offences

Khalid Khan. Photo: NCA

Khalid Khan, aged 21, was arrested by officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) after they raided a flat in the Rubery area on November 13 last year.

A jacket, packet of drugs and a mobile phone were thrown from a window into the street outside as armed operations unit officers entered the flat.

They found a loaded Retay blank-firing handgun – converted to fire live ammunition – in the jacket's pocket and the drugs were confirmed to be crack cocaine.

Khan, of Bacchus Road, Winson Green, was charged with firearms and drug supply offences, which he admitted at a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court in December.

And now the 21-year-old has been sentenced to nine years and nine months after being sentenced on Monday at the same court.

NCA Birmingham branch commander Mick Pope said: "Khalid Khan was effectively caught red handed in possession of a deadly weapon, and didn’t seem worried by the fact there was a young child living in the same property.

"We are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle the organised crime groups involved in putting guns on the streets of the West Midlands.