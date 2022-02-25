Programme aims to get youngsters involved in Games

An event at the Lighthouse youth centre offered the chance for youngsters to try out new sports, including table tennis, 3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball and take part in a range of creative activities.

The Bring the Power programme is the Youth programme of the 2022 Commonwealth Games and aims to give young people a voice, help them to be able to make a positive difference, and tackle life’s challenges.

The launch of the programme was celebrated at an event at the Lighthouse youth centre on Friday, February 25, offering the chance to try out new sports, including table tennis, 3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball.

The event was organised in collaboration with Birmingham City Council and Birmingham Youth Service.

Bring the Power aims to widen knowledge, improve access to sports, art and culture while helping to boost confidence and resilience and is working closely with schools by providing educational resources to help pupils understand the background as well as the power of the Games.

The Bring the Power programme will also deliver a range of interactive workshops to develop pupils’ knowledge and skills, through fun physical and creative activity.

Birmingham 2022 is also working with British Council and Birmingham City Council on a number of projects including Commonwealth Connections and linking schools across the West Midlands with schools across the Commonwealth.

It has also started the Common Ground Grant Scheme, which aims to encourage cultural collaboration, facilitate conversation and promote student leadership, with every secondary school in Birmingham able to apply for a grant of £1,000 to support their involvement in the scheme.

Alton Brown, head of youth programmes and policy at Birmingham 2022 said: "Young people, in particular, have really suffered from the impact of Covid-19 over the past two years.

"Through our Bring the Power programme we are creating opportunities for them to connect with the Games and feel inspired and empowered by sport, art and culture.

"We are very proud to be working together with Birmingham City Council’s Youth Service to engage young people, especially as they already hold incredible relationships with youth workers across the city.

"It’s been amazing to see so many children and young people engaged so far in Birmingham 2022.

"We can’t wait to celebrate the next generation of changemakers."

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: "I have always said that as a region, we must make sure Commonwealth Games has a lasting impact beyond 11 days of sporting spectacle, as exciting as that will of course be.

"A vital part of that impact will be what we make happen for our young people.

"The Bring the Power programme will enable them to interact with the Games drawing inspiration from the worlds of art, sport & culture.

"Birmingham 2022 represents a once in a generation opportunity for young people to come together and soak up the spirit of the Games and we have to help them take full advantage of that."