New festival sites aim to bring games to communities

The festival sites aim to bring a flavour of the Commonwealth Games to communities across Birmingham

The Festival Sites are free to enter events planned for Birmingham City Centre and across the city’s neighbourhoods during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

If approved, they will provide a great opportunity for everyone to be part of the Games, even if they don’t have a ticket to watch the sporting action.

The Festival Sites will be fully accessible and will combine sport, culture, and food and drink, as audiences enjoy some of the key moments of sport on the big screen, alongside a programme of live performances from artists and community groups.

The proposals include each neighbourhood site being open for two days during the Games, and Birmingham 2022 is submitting licence applications for Festival Sites at a number of locations.

These include Farnborough Fields in Castle Vales, Sense Touchbase Pears in Selly Oak, Sparkhill Park, Edgbaston Reservoir, Oaklands Recreation Ground in Yardley, Handsworth Park and Ward End Park.

In line with Birmingham 2022’s "Games for Everyone" inclusive approach, a fully Relaxed Festival Site for people with complex disabilities is proposed at the Sense Touchbase Pears in Selly Oak.

The purpose-built facility, managed by the charity Sense, is hoping that, alongside the screening of sport, there will be specially adapted programming, including quiet spaces and activities for those that don’t want to or aren’t able to be in louder, more intense spaces.

Martin Green, chief creative officer for Birmingham 2022, said: "It is really important to us that residents from across the city have the opportunity to celebrate and embrace the Games, even if they don’t have tickets for one of our competition venues.

"These Festival Sites would make that sure that this is possible."

There are also plans for large scale city centre Festival Sites and further information will be released later in the year, as well as a full plan for Festival Sites.