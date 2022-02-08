One-punch killer locked up for five years after city centre attack

Matthew Mahony has been locked up for five years

Matthew Mahony, 33, pleaded guilty to manslaughter after he punched Matthew Carroll during a night out in Brindleyplace on August 29 last year.

Mr Carroll had been out with his son and friends at the Slug and Lettuce pub when a fight broke out involving a member of the group he was with.

Mr Carroll, who had been standing outside the Slug and Lettuce as the disorder began, was punched in the face by Mahony in an unprovoked attack, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the floor. The attacker then left the scene.

The 50-year-old victim was taken to hospital where tests revealed he had suffered a fatal head injury. His life support was switched off later that day.

Mahony handed himself into police a couple of days later and admitted to punching Mr Carroll.

Mahony, of Stone Road, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in December and was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Ade George, from the West Midlands Police homicide team said: “This is a tragic case where many people’s lives have been destroyed.

"Mr Carroll was an innocent bystander who tried to diffuse a situation that had got out of control and Mahony mistook this for him being involved, which was not the case.

“Violence is never the answer and sadly this terrible act of violence has left a family without a father and grandfather.

“My thoughts remain with the family of Mr Carroll and although no sentence will ever bring him back, I hope they can now gain some closure.”

A spokesman for the Carroll family said: “No words can describe the pain and heartbreak that we have been put through during this dark time.

“Our dad was such a kind, loving man and he didn’t deserve this. He had a heart of gold and would put anyone before himself. He always made people feel welcome and made people laugh.