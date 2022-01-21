Permission granted for 17-storey ‘Boutique’ Paradise Hotel in Birmingham

An artist's impression of how the hotel in Paradise Circus could look - image courtesy of Birmingham City Council

The 152-bedroom ’boutique’ hotel will be located within Phase 2 of the Paradise development and sit alongside One Centenary Way and Three Chamberlain Square.

Images show a tall sleek building with a small square at its base and a metro line passing close by, with plans to include a ground floor bar and/or restaurant; skybar/restaurant on the 16th floor; dedicated taxi drop off and cycle storage facilities for staff, and guest access to the Paradise cycle hub and car parking.

The plans are part of Phase Two of the £700 million redevelopment of the heart of the city, with Paradise having already delivered two new commercial buildings, several new leisure destinations and the revamp of Chamberlain Square, Congreve Street and Centenary Way, which re-opened in 2020.

The hotel is also the cornerstone of the second phase of the Paradise development, which includes new commercial buildings, public realm and new pedestrian connections for the city.

Speaking after permission was granted Rob Groves, regional development director with Paradise development manager MEPC, said: ‘The planning permission for the hotel means we can now move forward towards completing this next phase of the development which is already impacting the legibility and connectivity of the city centre.

“With One Centenary Way, Octagon and further landmark buildings coming forward, we’re continuing to bring new cutting edge buildings to Birmingham, creating new jobs, skills and opportunities for the city and region. The plans to complete Phase Two will continue to develop and underline our overall approach.”

“Moving forward with the hotel is a major win for Paradise and the people of Birmingham,” added Ian Springford, of ISA Architecture & Design.

“This hotel will set new standards for city centre amenity and quality and forms an essential and fitting part of the Paradise masterplan.