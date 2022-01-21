Alexander Stadium. Photo: Birmingham City Council

And he has claimed that officials were warned of the potential shortfall for years, with the council now being forced to fill the gap.

This week it was revealed that partner contributions to funding the Games have not met expectations, with only £50 million of the £75 million accounted for thus far.

This means that the remaining £25 million will have to be drawn down from the council’s Corporate Capital Contingency, with finance officer Guy Olivant saying at the meeting: “The overall funding of that [The Games] budget includes £184 million of local contributions from Birmingham City Council and our funding partners. That continues to be maintained as that cash limit.

“As the paper sets out, the original hope was that we would be able to secure £75 million from local partners. We have managed to secure only £50 million of that unfortunately – that includes significant contributions from the Great Birmingham and Solihull LEP, from the Combined Authority and, by the end of this financial year, that £50 million will all have been secured and be in the council’s coffers.

“There has been a huge amount of work to try to secure more funding contributions than that but, particularly in recent years with Covid and such-like, creating huge pressures on everybody’s budgets, it unfortunately hasn’t been possible for us to get beyond that £50 million.

“As a mitigation for that it was agreed as part of the 2021/22 budget to set aside £25 million of capital contingency money in the event that we couldn’t get beyond the £50 million. And we did set out in the report to cabinet back in July 2021 that that would be required. And that is now in the process of being drawn down, to make sure we’ve got that full funding in place and those capital programmes and the council’s other commitments through the host city contract delivered in full.”

However Conservative councillor Meirion Jenkins disagreed with Covid being used as an excuse, telling the committee: “It brought a smile to my face when the pandemic got the blame for not being able to raise the partner contributions that were required.

“You know we were saying, I think maybe two years ago, certainly long before the pandemic started, that these partner contributions were at risk. And a number of us were sceptical as to whether they would be achieved. And of course they haven’t been achieved.