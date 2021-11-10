Sea Life in Birmingham closed tomorrow due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

The Sea Life centre in Birmingham will be closed tomorrow due to 'unforeseen circumstances'.

Sea Life Birmingham is preparing to reopen

A spokesman for the centre, in Brindley Place, said in a post on Facebook: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, National SEA LIFE Birmingham will continue to be closed on Thursday, November 11. If you have tickets to visit us tomorrow then you can re-book your visit via our booking portal, details of which you can find on your e-ticket.

"We sincerely apologise to any guests who have to reschedule their visit and will re-open as soon as possible."

The centre was also closed today.

Fans of Sea Life have shown their support to the attraction, with many people commenting on the post to ask if the animals are ok.

Sea Life has yet to respond to these comments.

