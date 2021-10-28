Anger as man's turban removed and stamped on by West Midlands Police officer

West Midlands Police custody suite in Perry Barr. Photo: Google

The force issued a statement after the video circulated and said the man has been charged with obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty.

People were protesting outside a Perry Barr custody suite on Wednesday night in response to the video.

A spokesman from West Midlands Police said: "We are aware of social media posts accusing one of our custody officers of forcibly removing the turban from a man and stamping on it on the floor.

"The safety of people in custody and our officers is our primary concern, therefore it is sometimes necessary to search anyone who is uncooperative for weapons or anything which could cause harm, while also respecting privacy and religious practices.

"The man has since been charged with obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty and two counts of driving a vehicle when the vehicle registration mark fails to conform with regulations.

"He was released on bail to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on November 25.