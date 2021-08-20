Motorcyclist injured in taxi crash in Birmingham

Emergency services were called to the junction of Steward Street and Spring Hill in Hockley, Birmingham, at around 7am on Friday.

Three ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews arrived at the scene to discover two patients, both men.

“The motorcyclist received treatment for serious injuries at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham on blue lights and sirens.