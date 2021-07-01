Mural unveiled at Birmingham school by former Olympic gold medallist to show support for Team GB

The artwork in Birmingham was unveiled by former Olympic gold medallist Tessa Sanderson The artwork in Birmingham was unveiled by former Olympic gold medallist Tessa Sanderson

Tessa Sanderson, who won Olympic gold in the women's javelin throw in 1984, unveiled the piece at Oasis Academy Blakenhale Junior School.

It was commissioned by British Olympic Association partner Purplebricks and is one of 10 walls of art set to appear across the country for Team GB.

It was painted by local artist Joe Miles and co-created with a class of children from the school who submitted designs of what the mural should look like.

Mrs Sanderson said: "It really is a stunning design, and I hope it inspires the kids and the local community here for many years to come beyond the summer. Joe and the kids here at Blakenhale have done an amazing job."

The mural takes pride of place on a playground wall at the school on Outmore Road, Birmingham. It aims to encourage people to get behind the nation’s athletes on their journey to Tokyo.

The "art relay" is the next phase of Purplebricks’ Home Support campaign, which is encouraging people to proudly show their support for the national team in the lead up to the games in July.

She added: "With not as many spectators in the stadium this summer our athletes will need home support more than ever before, From my time as an Olympian, I know what a difference it can make having the nation get behind you, and we all need to back our athletes in Tokyo.

"I think it will be difficult for the guys without a big crowd, so it is great to see how much support there is at home. I am incredibly proud to be able to get behind Team GB this summer and what better way to show our support than with works of art, such as this one?"

The artist behind the mural, Joe Miles, added: “I managed to complete it in a day. The kids’ designs blew me away, they gave some great ideas.

"I used to be a swimmer myself, and loved sports growing up, so I’ll definitely be cheering on Team GB this summer and hopefully everyone in this community will be too."

Class teacher at the Oasis Academy Blakenhale, Annie Summers, oversaw the children’s designs and involvement in the project. She said: “I was blown away when I first saw the final design. I just think it is special to have this in our school.

"All the children have been really engaged with the mural from the start, and I think it will be an inspiration for them. Everyone at our school will be cheering on Team GB in Tokyo and beyond and showing our support."