Construction underway on new Institute of Technology hub

How the institute will look

Construction started on The Hub at the university site in May and is expected to be complete by December and ready to open in January.

In March 2020 the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Institute of Technology Consortium announced that the Secretary of State for Education had formally approved the region’s IoT as part of the Government’s drive to focus on a range of specific technical needs.

The project is designed to create a ‘powerhouse’ for advanced manufacturing and engineering and is a collaboration between further education providers, universities and employers for the region.

The consortium is led by Solihull College and University Centre, Aston University, Birmingham City University and South and City College Birmingham as members and supported by BMET College, University College Birmingham and the University of Birmingham as partners.

The IoT will jointly design, develop and widen education and training opportunities aligned to the latest skills needs of leading-edge employers; the local, regional and national economy and Government priorities for technical education.

Irt will target under-represented learners, including young people taking T levels or A levels who want to progress to higher education, as well as adult learners wanting to access further training and people in employment wanting to develop new skills.

The new building will be located on Aston University’s campus and will host a cyber manufacturing rig and new equipment for labs and workshops, including 3D printers, lathes and a coordinate measuring machine.

Professor Sarah Hainsworth, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science at Aston University said: “I am excited to see the construction of The Hub for the GBSIoT starting on the campus at Aston University.