West Midlands firefighters set to return home after helping battle Greece wildfires

West Midlands fire crews went out to Greece.

A small team was flown out alongside crews from London, Merseyside, Lancashire and South Wales to assist Greek authorities with the crisis.

Wildfires have swept across the country, destroying home and forcing families to flee, following the most severe heatwave in 30 years, which has seen temperatures soar to 45C (113F).

The fires have now been brought under control and the UK firefighters have been stood down.

Wildfires devstated the country.

West Midlands Fire Service said: "The team of UK firefighters deployed to help fight wildfires in Greece has now been officially stood down.

"Plans are underway for their return to the UK. The 21-strong team, including some of our own personnel, has worked under gruelling conditions during the last week. A heartfelt thank you to everyone for their tireless work.

The West Midlands firefighters were sent out following a request from Home Secretary Priti Patel to see what resources were available to help.

Those who went to Greece from West Midlands Fire Service included watch commander, technical rescue, Shyam Rana, who was serving on his fourth National Deployment. Previous deployments included the Bosnia floods.

Lee Howell, also a watch commander, joined him, undertaking his first national deployment.