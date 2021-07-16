Masks and social distancing rules to stay at Sandwell hospitals

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD-14/01/21.Pics on Covid ward in ICU at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton...

Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which operates Sandwell, Birmingham City and Rowley Regis hospitals, Leasowes Intermediate Care Centre, as well as a number of GP surgeries, said it "will expect" those who come to its sites to follow the national guidelines for NHS trusts beyond Monday when Government restrictions are lifted.

It said measures would remain in place in order to protect patients.

Surgical face masks and hand sanitiser will continue to be available at the main entrances of the trust’s healthcare sites.

Currently visiting is limited, however one person can accompany a child or baby, a pregnant woman attending an appointment or in labour or those who lack mental capacity.

Patients at the trust's community bedded unit at Rowley are also allowed visitors as are end of life care patients.

All visits must be pre-arranged with the wards where the patient is being cared for. This policy will remain in place until further notice, chiefs said.