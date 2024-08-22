Opening date finally unveiled for long-awaited new Black Country 'super hospital' after delays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The more than 700-bed Midland Metropolitan University Hospital (MMUH), in Smethwick, will throw open its doors to patients on October 6.

It includes 11 operating theatres, purpose-built emergency department with colocated diagnostics, 15 delivery rooms for maternity services, and a midwife-led birthing unit.

On October 6 the Sandwell General Hospital's accident & emergency unit will be the first department to open at the site in Grove Lane followed by the maternity services opening on November 6.

Winson Green's City Hospital accident and emergency department will relocate to the new site on November 10.

The site had originally been due to open six years ago, but the project has been hit by a string of delays.

Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust's chairman Sir David Nicholson said: “This is truly a key moment for our patients, people, and population as we know that this winter, we will be delivering emergency care in an environment which exceeds expectations and delivers benefits in wellbeing both for patients and our staff.

“Our board carefully considered extensive information about all aspects of the programme to deliver the new hospital safely. We are assured of the clinical safety, patient, and staff experience case for opening and transferring patients.

“These key milestones mark the final steps in our journey towards opening the MMUH which is poised to become the centre of acute and emergency care at our trust.”

The trust said the new hospital will provide emergency, maternity, children’s, and adult acute inpatient services for a population of over half a million and amalgamate all acute and emergency care services currently situated at City Hospital and Sandwell Hospital.

Both the Sandwell and City sites will continue to provide outpatient, day case and diagnostic services.

Trust chief executive Richard Beeken said: “For many people this has been a long time coming so this is a significant milestone in our determination to continue to improve the life chances and health outcomes of our population.”

Balfour Beatty’s regional buildings director Lindsay McGibbon added: “Achieving this milestone was only made possible thanks to years of hard work and dedication from our people, who deserve a special mention for safely and successfully delivering this long-awaited, transformative hospital which will deliver significant benefits for the local community for years to come.”

From the opening day the new hospital will have an Urgent Treatment Centre UTC) on site alongside those currently at Sandwell Hospital and at Summerfield Primary Care Centre. UTCs provide medical help when it's not a life-threatening emergency. For example, they can provide diagnosis and treatment for ailments including sprains and strains, suspected broken bones and stomach pain, and sickness.

The original opening date in 2018 was delayed by the collapse of Wolverhampton-based firm Carillion. Balfour Beatty then took over the project, then construction work was hit by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The development includes public areas including a winter garden and 80m-long art gallery that will be assets for the community.

There will be a “Sandwell Health Campus” will provide significant extra outpatient and day case surgical capacity for the population of the Black Country in future.

The Birmingham and Midland Eye Centre will remain on site at the “City Health Campus”.

Rowley Regis Hospital and Leasowes Intermediate Care Centre will remain as they are, offering rehabilitation and intermediate care.

For More details about the MMUH and health campus see website swbh.nhs.uk/our-new-hospital/