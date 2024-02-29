Sandwell, Wolverhampton and Walsall among top hotspots in England for STIs, new study reveals

Despite widespread access to simple and convenient countermeasures, such as home test kits, online pharmacies and affordable protection, STIs are still a major health problem in the UK and many other countries.

However, their prevalence can vary considerably from place to place, with some infections more common in one location than another.

Online pharmacy NowPatient looked at STI NHS data across the nation to reveal the areas and regions where these infections were most prevalent in 2022.

The study found chlamydia was the most common STI in England in 2022, with 352.40 cases per 100,000 people.

London had the highest STI diagnosis rate, more than twice as high as any other region.

But Sandwell recorded the highest trichomoniasis diagnosis rate outside the capital, with 80.47 diagnoses per 100,000.

Neighbouring Wolverhampton had the second highest rate with 49.99 diagnoses per 100,000, suggesting a combined hotspot with a degree of crossover.

London was the region with the highest rate of trichomoniasis diagnoses at 32.50 per 100,000, while the West Midlands followed in second place with a rate of 16.90.

Trichomoniasis is a type of STI caused by a tiny parasite and symptoms include pain when peeing, sore or itchy genitals and abnormal discharge.

Meanwhile, Walsall was ranked number 10 in the list of syphilis capitals of England outside of London, with Brighton and Hove taking the top spot.

The diagnosis rate in Walsall was 23.21 per 100,000 people.

Symptoms of syphilis include small sores around genitals, a rash usually on the hands or feet and white patches in the mouth.

Navin Khosla, pharmacist at NowPatient, said: "If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, or think you are at risk of having an STI, contact your GP for an appointment, or visit a community contraceptive service or local genitourinary medicine (GUM) clinic to get tested.

"This test will include a swab of the infected sores and a potential blood test to determine the presence of the STI. You will need to inform any recent sexual partners of your diagnosis to ensure they go for a test and receive treatment if needed.

"Syphilis can be treated through a course of antibiotics. Treatment is crucial as untreated syphilis can lead to detrimental effects in the future, such as heart problems, brain problems and nerve problems.

"However, treatment does not eradicate the risk of you contracting the infection again in the future, therefore, practicing safe sex and understanding your body is crucial.”