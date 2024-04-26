Pop-up clinics offering free Covid vaccines to eligible people

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Eligible people will be able to walk-in and be vaccinated at one of the many pop-up clinics in Wolverhampton and the Black Country this spring.

The groups that are eligible to get the vaccination include adults aged 75 years and over by 30 June, residents in care homes, those aged six months and over who have a weakened immune system.

No appointment is needed, and anyone aged 18 and over who is eligible for a spring vaccine is encouraged to come forward.

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for the NHS Black Country ICB, said: "Our pop-up clinics are a great way for those eligible for a spring COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated at a time and location that suits them, with no appointment necessary. Having the spring COVID-19 vaccine helps vulnerable people, including the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, to maintain a high level of protection and helps prevent them from becoming seriously ill or needing treatment in hospital.

"You don’t need to wait to be invited if you’re eligible, just come forward as soon as you can."

In addition to the pop-up clinics, spring COVID-19 vaccinations are available at a number of community pharmacies and other vaccine sites across the Black Country – these can be found online via the National Booking System, or by calling 119.

Walk in vaccines will be available at the following locations over the next few weeks:

Wolverhampton

• Bilston Market Pinfold Street, WV14 0DN, Monday April 29, 8am-2pm

• Phoenix Park, Dudley Road, WV2 3J, Wednesday May 8, 9am - 3pm

Walsall

• Tesco, Silver Street, Brownhills, WS8 6DZ, Monday April 29, 9am-3pm

• Morrisons, Middle Piece Way, Willenhall, WV13 1QG, Wednesday May 1, 9am-3pm

• Walsall Town Centre, Lower Hall Lane, St Matthews Quarter, WS1 1PU, Saturday May 4, 10am to 4pm

• Aldridge Community Centre, Middlemore Lane, WS9 8AN, Tuesday May 7,10am - 2pm

Sandwell

• Tesco, 46 New Square, West Bromwich, B70 7P, Thursday May 2, 9am to 3pm and Sunday May 5, 10am-3pm

• Morrisons, 239 Holyhead Rd, Wednesbury, WS10 7BD, Tuesday May 7, 9am - 3pm

Dudley

• Dudley Market Place High Street, DY1 1PQ, Friday April 26, 9am - 2pm and Friday May 3, 9am-2pm

• Mary Stevens Park, Heath Lane, Stourbridge, DY8 2AA, Saturday, April 27, 10am-2pm

• Tesco, Fox Oak Street, Cradley Heath, B64 5DF, Tuesday April 30, 9am-3pm

The clinics will be running until the end of June. More dates and locations can be found on the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board’s (ICBs) website.