Keep an eye out for the vulnerable during cold weather

Scraping ice from the car window

The Met Office level three cold weather alert has now been extended until Wednesday, January 25.

Prolonged cold weather can have a serious impact on people’s health and wellbeing, especially for young children, people aged 65 and over, and those living with a long-term health condition.

Dr Ananta Dave, Chief Medical Officer for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: "With more cold weather predicted over the next few days, it’s important that everyone stays warm and continues to look out for those more vulnerable to the cold conditions.

"Cold weather can seriously affect your health, particularly for the elderly and very young children. As well as physical injuries from the increase in slips and falls due to the icy conditions, the drop in temperature can also affect your immune system.

"That’s why it’s also important that those with long-term conditions, such as heart disease, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and diabetes, take care of themselves in the cold weather as it can make some health problems worse.

“Stay as warm as possible by heating your home, or the rooms you’re using, to 18 Celsius if possible, and wear multiple thin layers of clothing. Having regular hot drinks and meals will also help, and if you are at higher risk of cold-related illness or falls, avoid exposing yourself to the cold outdoor conditions.

"Make sure you have sufficient food and any repeat medication so that you can cope if you’re unable to leave the house. During this period, it is really important to check in on family members, friends and relatives who may need additional support."

Ways to help the vulnerable include helping with food shopping or picking up a prescription, or just having a chat and to see a friendly face.