Safri Boyz Band star dies after recovering from coma at Black Country hospital

Cheers for Balwinder Singh Safri

Balwinder Safri, 63, of Birmingham's Safri Boyz Band had been in a coma after suffering brain damage following heart surgery in April.

After 86 days he was discharged from Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital after his family pleaded with doctors not to switch off his dialysis machine when he suffered kidney failure.

The singer, of Handsworth, was discharged earlier this month to continue his recovery at a specialist rehabilitation centre.

He performed in the Black Country including Diwali festivals and has been part of the bhangra scene since 1980, setting up the Safri Boyz Band in 1990.