Progress continues at Walsall Manor Hospital's new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre

Work continues at Walsall Manor Hospital

Over the last few months work has focused on the new four bed bays in this area of the new development and its high-level services have also been installed. Flooring and wall protection will follow shortly.

A new medical oxygen tank to supply the new build, as well as the rest of the site, was installed last month and the remaining scaffolding around the building is due to be taken down soon.

Ned Hobbs, chief operating officer at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust and lead executive director for the development, said: “With each passing month our new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre edges ever closer and our staff can’t wait to start working in this new environment.

“There’s a lot of excitement among our Acute Medical Unit colleagues because of the much-improved space and layout of the new unit – the windows in the bays in the new build compared to the limited natural light on the current ward will also be just the tonic for our patients.

“To be able to see the building without the scaffolding will also be amazing and make it feel much more part of the hospital. Our teams are all looking forward to being able to relocate towards the end of this year.“

The new development includes an Urgent Treatment Centre; Emergency Department including Resus and Rapid Assessment and Treatment area; Children’s ED; Paediatric Assessment Unit; Acute Medical Unit; and provision for Frailty and Community Integrated Assessment services.

It also includes re-configuration of the current Emergency Department footprint, to incorporate improved Ambulatory Emergency Care and Imaging services.

Various specialist facilities are located throughout, such as an isolation room for infectious patients, bariatric provision and digital x-ray rooms.