Children between five and 11 now eligible for vaccinations

Children are now getting their vaccination

Almost five million children in this age group are eligible for two doses of the vaccine following updated JCVI guidance.

With some schools having already broken up for Easter, hundreds of sites will be providing vaccinations from today, with more sites coming online throughout the week.

The majority of vaccinations for five to 11 year olds will take place at local vaccination centres or community pharmacies outside of school hours and are available to book through the online booking service or by calling 119.

There are also convenient vaccine walk-ins across the country which families can find through the NHS grab a jab website.

Dr Nikki Kanani, deputy lead for the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: "NHS staff continue to work hard across the country to deliver the Covid vaccine to all eligible groups and this group of 5 to 11s are the latest to start receiving theirs, helping to protect against potential future waves of covid.

"Local vaccine sites are making it as easy as possible for families, and a less daunting experience for youngsters, by offering things like games and therapy dogs, and it’s great to see lots of five to 11s already booked in."