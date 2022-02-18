BAME communities encouraged to take part in project to make care culturally aware

The project will provide three arts-based advance care planning workshops

Mary Stevens Hospice and The Dudley Group NHS Charity have joined forces for a project called No Barriers Here, funded by NHS Charities Together.

The project will provide three arts-based advance care planning workshops with the opportunity to think about participants’ future care and what matters most to them.

It will improve care at the end of life for different cultures and communities within the Black Country by working alongside people who may be excluded due to identity, culture, ethnicity or race to ensure palliative care services are accessible for all, with greater awareness of different cultures and their needs.

To take part people will need to be available to attend three sessions, be aged 18 years and over and live or work in the Dudley Borough.

All workshops are free to attend with art materials and light refreshments provided.

Reasonable travel costs will be also be reimbursed an interpreter can be arranged if required.