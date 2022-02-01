Sandwell children are the most active in the Black Country, survey suggests

The results of the study showed children in Sandwell are the most active in the Black Country while those in Wolverhampton are falling below the national average.

Nearly 60 per cent of youngsters in Sandwell met the national guidelines of 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous intensity exercise a day - more than any other area in the West Midlands.

More than 86,000 five to 16-year-olds were surveyed and Sandwell ranked as the fourth most active borough for children in England.

But only 33 per cent of Wolverhampton children and 32 per cent of Birmingham children achieve the recommended amount of physical activity, significantly worse than the national average.

Meanwhile, Dudley and Walsall children achieve similar amounts of physical activity as the national average, with 45 per cent of Dudley children and 38 per cent of Walsall children exercising for the recommended 60 minutes a day.

The Active Lives Children and Young People Survey by Sport England looked at what proportion of children aged five to 16 are meeting the national physical activity guidelines of an average of at least 60 minutes moderate to vigorous intensity exercise per day.

A total of 59.7 per cent of Sandwell children met the target in 2020 to 2021, an al- time high after a significant increase over the last four years. Only Wandsworth, Darlington and Plymouth ranked higher.

Dr Lisa McNally, the borough's director of public health, said the outcome was the result of years of hard work.

She added: “We’ve been determined not to let the pandemic mean local kids become physically inactive. Being active doesn’t just help kids’ physical health but also boosts their emotional well-being and confidence.

“My thanks go out to all of the community groups and services that provide opportunities for physical activity in Sandwell, as well as to our local kids and parents for getting involved.”

One example of the work done to improve the level of physical activity among children is the Rowley Regis Learning Community, which consists of 11 primary schools together with St Michael’s C of E High School.

Pupils were introduced to activities including yoga, dance, mini tennis, dodgeball and handball.

The community also created an annual physical activity and sport programme featuring training sessions for primary school teachers as well as competitions and leadership development.

There are now plans to expand the network to include the two academy primary schools in Rowley Regis and to introduce new sports and activities, as well as activities for SEND students linked with Special Olympics Sandwell.

Councillor Karen Simms, cabinet member for children and education said: “It’s great news to hear that Sandwell’s children are getting a healthier start in life with increased physical activity through the combined efforts of local schools and the council’s Public Health Development Team.

"Being introduced to new sports and activities when young can lead to a healthier and more active lifestyle for life.