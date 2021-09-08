Last call for county's care home staff to receive Covid jabs as they are thanked for "phenomenal" work during pandemic

A person receives a Covid-19 jab at a pop-up vaccination centre during a four-day vaccine festival in Langdon Park, Poplar, east London. Picture date: Saturday July 31, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

More than 10,000 people work in 249 care homes across Staffordshire, delivering vital care and support for residents.

Dr Johnny McMahon, Cabinet Support Member for Public Health and Integrated Care, has thanked them for the way they have risen to the unprecedented challenges of the last 18 months.

He also praised them for getting vaccinated to ensure care homes are as safe as possible for employees and residents.

As of September 1, according to data from care homes, the vast majority of care home staff in the county had got their first jab (92.5 per cent), with 83.5 per cent now fully vaccinated.

Dr McMahon reminded those care home workers who have yet to get their first jab to do so as soon as possible.

A new regulation from the Government means that all care home staff, unless exempt, must be fully vaccinated by November 11 – and must have had their first dose by September 16.

Dr Johnny McMahon said: “Throughout the pandemic, care home workers have done a phenomenal job to support and protect those most at risk from Covid. "They’ve gone above and beyond the call of duty to keep those they care for safe in incredibly challenging circumstances.

"I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done and continue to do.

“Vaccination is the best way that care home workers can keep themselves and those they care for safe, so I’m delighted to see the large numbers getting their first and second jabs in Staffordshire.

"To those care home staff yet to have their first jab, please make sure you get it by Thursday September 16, so that you can meet the legal requirements in time.”