Funeral directors Jennifer Ashe and Son know how to care for grieving families after losing their own loved ones

We have gone from strength to strength since opening, supporting and caring for families across the West Midlands and Staffordshire during the difficult times of bereavement.

As a family we know and understand what the loss of a loved one feels like, we are always here to help and support you as much as you need us.

John Ashe and his dedicated team of professionals can be reached 24/7 in order to support your family at their time of need.

Multi award winning family funeral directors, caring for you and your loved ones through the generations.

Jennifer Ashe & Son Funeral Directors

John Ashe and his professional team offer their expertise and guidance to arrange burials and cremations including a direct cremation if preferred.

We offer a range of funeral packages to fit every budget and can organise bespoke options for a more personalised service.

Funeral packages

Simple Cremation Package £2,999

Traditional Cremation Package £3,499

Premium Cremation Package £4,499

Horse Drawn Cremation Package £4,649

Direct Cremation Package from £1349

Our Simple Burial Funeral £1795

Traditional Burial Package £2,295

Premium Burial Package £2,995

Horse Drawn Burial Cremation Package £3,295

Unattended Burial Package from £1,495

Jennifer Ashe & Son are available by phone 24 hours a day every day of the week. Should you wish to discuss the arrangements in the comfort of your own home then you can also book a home visit, jafunerals.co.uk 01902 937572