O’Malley Family Funerals truly offer a Unique Service

Every service we conduct is tailored to be totally unique to each loved one, whether it is a simple farewell or a grand occasion. Whatever you wish, we will make it happen.

We recently made a loved one's funeral special, the gentleman adored Christmas, so we had a tree, lights, Christmas Ties, we even played 'I wish it could be Christmas every day' as a suprise at the end.

Christmas Tree to celebrate his love of Christmas

We have also done a funeral procession in a Landrover and also on a Lorry as this much loved Gentleman was a long distance Lorry Drover. Nothing is too much trouble for O'Malleys because having felt the pain of losing greatly loved family members, we know how important it is to honour a life in a way that reflects a person’s individuality.

Landrover Funeral

Long Distance Lorry Driver's send off

Since we opened in 2017, we have been humbled by the reviews, testimonials and messages of thanks that we have received. Our 5-star ratings on platforms such as Google, Facebook and Funeral Guide capture the exceptional quality of service we give to every family.

O'malleys Funeral's home

With Funeral Homes in Cannock and Burntwood we serve all areas of Staffordshire and the West Midlands. We have a range of packages with transparent costings to help ease the financial stress that often accompanies a bereavement. We can also offer a tailor made funeral, so whether it’s a horse-drawn hearse, colourful attire or even sending your ashes off in a firework, your wishes can be met. We also offer a Direct Cremation service for those who do not want an attended funeral.

The Team

We provide Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulated pre-payment funeral plans for those who wish to plan and pay for their own funeral for peace of mind.

We are available all day, every day on 01543 529813. Contact us anytime for an appointment at one of our Funeral Homes.