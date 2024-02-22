Trapped van driver rescued from flood water on Staffordshire village road

The man was trapped in his vehicle after travelling through flooding on Dale Lane, Haughton, just after 12.30pm on Thursday.

Fire crews from Stafford and Penkridge came to the rescue and successfully brought him to safety without injury.

Flood water seen on Sandon Road, Stafford, on Thursday. Picture: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

A road closure was still in place from Dale Lane to Long Lane as of around 3.15pm.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it has responded to "lots" of incidents where people had become stuck in their vehicles in flood water across the county.

A truck braves the flooding on Sandon Road, Stafford. Photo: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

The service has urged motorists to find an alternative route if there is flood water on the road.

The wet weather has resulted in chaos on roads across the region, with dramatic pictures showing drivers attempting to make their way through flood water on their morning commute.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain in the West Midlands which was in place until 2pm.