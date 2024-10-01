Flooding warnings in place across the Black Country and Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Flooding Alert service on the Government website has indicated flood alerts for the River Sow and River Penk near Stafford and the River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire across Tuesday.

The alert for the River Sow and River Penk covers the low-lying land and roads between Great Bridgeford and Shugborough on the River Sow, between Coven and Stafford on the River Penk, on the Sandyford Brook, on the Rising Brook, on the Ridings Brook and on the Saredon Brook.

The Government website said that river levels were rising at the Milford river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall and, as a result, roads and farmland were expected to flood, with more flooding forecast due to rainfall into Wednesday morning.

A spokesman for the Government Flooding Service said: "River levels are rising at the Milford river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

"Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is expected today .

"We expect flooding to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Sow between Great Bridgeford and Shugborough, the River Penk between Coven and Stafford, the Sandyford Brook, the Rising Brook, the Ridings Brook and the Saredon Brook.

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 12 hours. We expect river levels to continue to rise throughout today and into tomorrow morning.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are actively checking river levels and the weather forecast.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses. Plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

The alert for the River Stour and Smestow Brook also said that roads and farmland were due to be flooded during Tuesday due to heavy rainfall causing the Swindon river gauge to rise.

A spokesman for the Government Flooding Service said: "River levels are forecast to rise at the Swindon river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

"Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible this afternoon.

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 12 hours, we expect river levels to rise again this afternoon and overnight.

"We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Our incident response staff are actively checking river levels and the weather forecast.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses.

"Plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

To find out more about the flooding alerts, go to check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings