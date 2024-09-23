Flood alerts in place in Black Country and Staffordshire after heavy rain hits region

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After all-day weather warnings for thunder and rain were issued for Saturday and Sunday respectively, a second 24-hour yellow warning for rain began at midnight on Monday.

The constant rain has led to the Environment Agency issuing three alerts for the region. They are:

River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire - running from Wolverhampton, down to Kingswinford, Stourbridge and Halesowen

River Sow and River Penk - with low-lying land expected and roads adjacent to the River Sow between Great Bridgeford and Shugborough, the River Penk between Coven and Stafford, the Sandyford Brook, the Rising Brook, the Ridings Brook and the Saredon Brook expected to be flooded

Bourne Brook (Tamworth) - which stretches from Tamworth across to Brownhills and Burntwood

In the warnings, the agency added: "Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. We expect river levels to remain high into Tuesday morning."

As well as the flood alerts, a road linking Dudley Port and Oldbury was shut on Monday morning due to flooding.

Sandwell Council's Highways department posted a picture of Sedgley Road East/Tipton Road which was covered by standing water.