Council slammed as 'disgrace' for shooting video in flood-hit Bridgnorth but 'snubbing' town's flood group

Several areas of Bridgnorth were hit badly by last week's flooding as the River Severn rose to near record levels.

Last year, on insistence from Shropshire Council and the National Flood Forum, Bridgnorth was told to form a FLAG to allow the council to know what was needed in the town during periods of flooding.

However, following the flooding last week, head of the town's FLAG, Bridgnorth town councillor Ian Wellings, said he had no communication from the council at all.

Yet Shropshire Council's head of climate change, environment and transport, and the Conservative authority's deputy leader, Councillor Ian Nellins, visited the town to record a video during the floods.