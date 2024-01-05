Express & Star
11 photos of Bewdley flooding as high River Severn continues to surge

An onslaught of storms and periods of heavy rain has kept the River Seven surging this week.

By David Stubbings
As ever, one of the towns affected by this is Bewdley, with residents becoming familiar with protocol as the water level creeps up.

"You learn to deal with it," one said, as the Severn remained at around 5.16m throughout Friday. The top of the range considered 'normal' by the Environment Agency is 3.3m with property flooding regarded as possible once the level reaches 4m.

Our photographer Steve Leath visited the town on Friday afternoon when the river was at its peak.

Areas near the River Severn are off limits
The river level should start to slowly go down now
The river level in Bewdley stayed above 5m throughout Friday
River levels are expected to remain high for several days
Properties have again been flooded in the town
The River Severn has been getting higher all week
Barriers have prevented worse flooding
Barriers remain in place
Flooding in Bewdley
People have been pumping water back out of their homes
Residents in Bewdley have learned to deal with the flooding
