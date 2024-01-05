11 photos of Bewdley flooding as high River Severn continues to surge
An onslaught of storms and periods of heavy rain has kept the River Seven surging this week.
Published
Last updated
As ever, one of the towns affected by this is Bewdley, with residents becoming familiar with protocol as the water level creeps up.
"You learn to deal with it," one said, as the Severn remained at around 5.16m throughout Friday. The top of the range considered 'normal' by the Environment Agency is 3.3m with property flooding regarded as possible once the level reaches 4m.
Our photographer Steve Leath visited the town on Friday afternoon when the river was at its peak.