11 photos of Bewdley flooding as high River Severn continues to surge

As ever, one of the towns affected by this is Bewdley, with residents becoming familiar with protocol as the water level creeps up.

"You learn to deal with it," one said, as the Severn remained at around 5.16m throughout Friday. The top of the range considered 'normal' by the Environment Agency is 3.3m with property flooding regarded as possible once the level reaches 4m.

Our photographer Steve Leath visited the town on Friday afternoon when the river was at its peak.

Areas near the River Severn are off limits

The river level should start to slowly go down now

The river level in Bewdley stayed above 5m throughout Friday

River levels are expected to remain high for several days

Properties have again been flooded in the town

The River Severn has been getting higher all week

Barriers have prevented worse flooding

Barriers remain in place

Flooding in Bewdley

People have been pumping water back out of their homes